$24,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Expedition
LTD|MAX|LONG WHEEL BASE|NAVI|REARCAM|8 SEATS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FMJK2AT1GEF46866, LIMITED, LONG WHEEL BASE, 8 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, 20in ALLOYS, Pwr. Sunroof, V6 EcoBoost, Twin Turbo, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., 8-Inch Colour LCD Touch Screen, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Mirrors/Windows, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Aux/FM/AM/CD Player/USB, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Ventilated Seats, Lumbar Support, Leather Sterring Wheel with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Previous Daily Rental,Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Best Buy Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
647-260-0371