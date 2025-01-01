$18,750+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD
Location
AutoSmart GTA
831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8
647-869-1015
$18,750
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,125 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON!!!!
WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!!
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT BEFORE COMING AT 647-869-1015!!! ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** CAR-PROOF AVAILABLE-NO ACCIDENT!!! UP TO 6 YEARS OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! FOR MORE DETAILS CALL: 647-869-1015 PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BEFORE VISITING US!----------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------- CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $695 EXTRA. VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. (THE CAR DRIVES LIKE NEW. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS 647-869-1015) ------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AutoSmart GTA 831 Kipling ave., Toronto,ON M8Z 5G8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSMARTGTA.CA
AutoSmart GTA
647-869-1015