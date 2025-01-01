Menu
COMING SOON!!!!

WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!! 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT BEFORE COMING AT 647-869-1015!!! ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** CAR-PROOF AVAILABLE-NO ACCIDENT!!! UP TO 6 YEARS OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! FOR MORE DETAILS CALL: 647-869-1015 PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BEFORE VISITING US!----------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------- CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $695 EXTRA. VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. (THE CAR DRIVES LIKE NEW. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS 647-869-1015) ------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AutoSmart GTA 831 Kipling ave., Toronto,ON M8Z 5G8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSMARTGTA.CA

2016 Ford F-150

195,125 KM

$18,750

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD

13192886

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,125KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EFXGFB87346

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,125 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

AutoSmart GTA

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

2016 Ford F-150