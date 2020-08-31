+ taxes & licensing
2016 FORD F-150 | LIMITED | XLT | 3.5L V6 | AWD | SUPERCREW | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | AUX | SD CARD SLOT | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER WINDOWS | BUCKET SEATS | POWER SEATS
The Ford F-Series pickup has been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for several decades thanks to a wide selection of models, impressive capability and features available that are not always found on the competition. The 2016 Ford F-150 looks to continue that trend, as it offers nearly a dozen trim levels, special-edition models, impressive towing and fuel economy numbers and innovative new technologies. A diverse engine lineup exemplifies Ford's multifaceted approach to meeting customer needs. The V6 cranks out a large 365 horsepower and 420ft. lbs of torque yet is EPA rated at 20 mpg combined. The XLT and Lariat are also available with new Special Edition Appearance Packages, which add 20-inch anodized wheels, black running boards, an anodized grille, smoked headlights, Alcantara seat inserts, red contrast stitching, and unique graphics and badging.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
