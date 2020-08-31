Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Powertrain Tow/Haul Mode Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Cloth Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Rear Split 3 2 Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Cargo tie downs Roll Stability Control trailer stability control Electronic brakeforce distribution Radio: AM/FM MANUAL FOLDING Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front wipers: intermittent Side airbags: front Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Headlights: auto on/off Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Storage: door pockets Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Spare wheel type: steel Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Gauge: oil pressure Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Antenna type: mast Front brake diameter: 13.8 Tow hooks: front Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Armrests: front center Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Rear spring type: leaf Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Grille color: black Window trim: black Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Front air conditioning zones: single Tire type: all terrain Vanity mirrors: passenger Assist handle: front Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Auxiliary audio input: jack 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Total speakers: 6 Interior accents: chrome Taillights: rear center Spare tire size: full-size non-matching Mirror color: black Steering wheel trim: urethane 4WD type: part time Door handle color: black Front bumper color: black Rear bumper color: black Door sill trim: scuff plate Front brake width: 1.34 Rear brake diameter: 13.7 Capless fuel filler system Pickup bed light Pickup bed type: styleside Tailgate: removable Rear suspension type: multi-leaf Wheel locks: spare only Wheels: steel Solar-tinted glass: rear Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Axle ratio: 3.31 Steering ratio: 17 halogen Rear seat folding: folds up Floor material: rubber/vinyl Side mirror adjustments: manual Rear brake width: .98 Trailer wiring: 4-pin Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 2.3 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night maintenance due wiper activated low oil level black surround transmission temperature

