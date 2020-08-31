Menu
2016 Ford F-150

8,006 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT, LIMITED, V6, AWD, CAM, HEATED SEATS, SYNC, BT

2016 Ford F-150

XLT, LIMITED, V6, AWD, CAM, HEATED SEATS, SYNC, BT

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,006KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5771955
  Stock #: PC6073
  VIN: 1FTFW1EG4GFD22779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6073
  • Mileage 8,006 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 FORD F-150 | LIMITED | XLT | 3.5L V6 | AWD | SUPERCREW | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | AUX | SD CARD SLOT | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER WINDOWS | BUCKET SEATS | POWER SEATS







The Ford F-Series pickup has been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for several decades thanks to a wide selection of models, impressive capability and features available that are not always found on the competition. The 2016 Ford F-150 looks to continue that trend, as it offers nearly a dozen trim levels, special-edition models, impressive towing and fuel economy numbers and innovative new technologies. A diverse engine lineup exemplifies Ford's multifaceted approach to meeting customer needs. The V6 cranks out a large 365 horsepower and 420ft. lbs of torque yet is EPA rated at 20 mpg combined. The XLT and Lariat are also available with new Special Edition Appearance Packages, which add 20-inch anodized wheels, black running boards, an anodized grille, smoked headlights, Alcantara seat inserts, red contrast stitching, and unique graphics and badging.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Steering
Tachometer
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Tow/Haul Mode
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Front air conditioning
Rear
Split
3
2
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Cargo tie downs
Roll Stability Control
trailer stability control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Radio: AM/FM
MANUAL FOLDING
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Side airbags: front
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Storage: door pockets
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Gauge: oil pressure
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Antenna type: mast
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Tow hooks: front
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Armrests: front center
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Rear spring type: leaf
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Front air conditioning zones: single
Tire type: all terrain
Vanity mirrors: passenger
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Auxiliary audio input: jack
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Total speakers: 6
Interior accents: chrome
Taillights: rear center
Spare tire size: full-size non-matching
Mirror color: black
Steering wheel trim: urethane
4WD type: part time
Door handle color: black
Front bumper color: black
Rear bumper color: black
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Front brake width: 1.34
Rear brake diameter: 13.7
Capless fuel filler system
Pickup bed light
Pickup bed type: styleside
Tailgate: removable
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Wheel locks: spare only
Wheels: steel
Solar-tinted glass: rear
Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Axle ratio: 3.31
Steering ratio: 17
halogen
Rear seat folding: folds up
Floor material: rubber/vinyl
Side mirror adjustments: manual
Rear brake width: .98
Trailer wiring: 4-pin
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 2.3 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
maintenance due
wiper activated
low oil level
black surround
transmission temperature

