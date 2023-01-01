Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900 + taxes & licensing 2 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9585628

9585628 VIN: 1FTEW1EF3GFA26655

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 290,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

