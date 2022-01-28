2016 Ford Focus

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

$13,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 8 7 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8226366

8226366 Stock #: M15007

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # M15007

Mileage 114,878 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.