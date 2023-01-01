Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

120,000 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

SE w/ SYNC, Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

120,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10177095
  • Stock #: 19872
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H9XGR107825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #23S12 as of 03/13/2023.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Reverse Camera

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Sync
Power Front Seats
12v Power Ports

