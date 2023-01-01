Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

64,412 KM

Details Description Features

$18,590

+ tax & licensing
$18,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

SE w/ Moonroof, Nav, Driver Assist Pkg

2016 Ford Fusion

SE w/ Moonroof, Nav, Driver Assist Pkg

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,590

+ taxes & licensing

64,412KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10415916
  • Stock #: 21423
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H94GR128086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #23S12 as of 03/13/2023.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Reverse Sensing System

Seating

Heated Seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM CD Player

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Exterior

Keyless Entry Keypad

Additional Features

ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Assist Package
LANE KEEPING SYSTEM
SE luxury package
Power Driver's Seat w/ Lumbar
Ford MyKey

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

