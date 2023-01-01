2016 Ford Fusion

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,590 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 4 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10415916

10415916 Stock #: 21423

21423 VIN: 3FA6P0H94GR128086

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 64,412 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control remote start Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Reverse Sensing System Seating Heated Seats Power Options Power Passenger Seat Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety BACKUP CAMERA Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM CD Player Windows POWER MOONROOF Exterior Keyless Entry Keypad Additional Features ACTIVE PARK ASSIST Blind Spot Detection Driver Assist Package LANE KEEPING SYSTEM SE luxury package Power Driver's Seat w/ Lumbar Ford MyKey

