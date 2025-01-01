Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2016 Ford Fusion SE, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This sleek blue sedan is ready to hit the road and turn heads, offering a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, youll enjoy smooth handling and confident performance in various driving conditions. This Fusion SE has been well-maintained and boasts a reasonable 128,226 km on the odometer.</p><p>Step inside this Fusion SE, and youll be greeted by a comfortable interior that complements the exteriors striking blue hue. The spacious cabin provides ample room for both passengers and cargo, making it perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or even family adventures. This 2016 Ford Fusion SE is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a reliable and fuel-efficient vehicle.</p><p>Here are some of the features that make this Fusion SE stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Sophisticated Style:</strong> The blue exterior is sure to impress.</li><li><strong>Smooth Operator:</strong> Enjoy the ease of an automatic transmission for a stress-free driving experience.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> The gasoline engine offers a great balance of power and economy.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Reliable Ride:</strong> The Ford Fusion is known for its dependability.</li></ul><p>$10888 + hst & lic. </p><ul style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; list-style: none; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; data-start=1439 data-end=1667><li style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1486 data-end=1567><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; data-start=1488 data-end=1567><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; data-start=1488 data-end=1505>Not certified</span> in current condition — <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; data-start=1529 data-end=1565>Certification available for $899</span></p></li><li style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1568 data-end=1667><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; data-start=1570 data-end=1667><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; data-start=1570 data-end=1586>OMVIC Notice</span>: This vehicle is being sold <em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1615 data-end=1622>as-is</em> and is not roadworthy without certification.</p></li></ul><p>Financing available for all credit types. Call today. </p><p><strong style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</span></p>

2016 Ford Fusion

128,226 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12662160

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

  1. 1750356524303
  2. 1750356524983
  3. 1750356525425
  4. 1750356525919
  5. 1750356526352
  6. 1750356526802
  7. 1750356527226
  8. 1750356527714
  9. 1750356528146
  10. 1750356528578
  11. 1750356529026
  12. 1750356529448
  13. 1750356529881
  14. 1750356530305
  15. 1750356530735
  16. 1750356531167
  17. 1750356531573
  18. 1750356532000
  19. 1750356532442
  20. 1750356532909
  21. 1750356533290
  22. 1750356533728
  23. 1750356534137
  24. 1750356534596
  25. 1750356535014
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899
Sale

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,226KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0H93GR334824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,226 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2016 Ford Fusion SE, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This sleek blue sedan is ready to hit the road and turn heads, offering a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, you'll enjoy smooth handling and confident performance in various driving conditions. This Fusion SE has been well-maintained and boasts a reasonable 128,226 km on the odometer.

Step inside this Fusion SE, and you'll be greeted by a comfortable interior that complements the exterior's striking blue hue. The spacious cabin provides ample room for both passengers and cargo, making it perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or even family adventures. This 2016 Ford Fusion SE is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a reliable and fuel-efficient vehicle.

Here are some of the features that make this Fusion SE stand out:

  • Sophisticated Style: The blue exterior is sure to impress.
  • Smooth Operator: Enjoy the ease of an automatic transmission for a stress-free driving experience.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: The gasoline engine offers a great balance of power and economy.
  • Spacious Interior: Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • Reliable Ride: The Ford Fusion is known for its dependability.

$10888 + hst & lic. 

  • Not certified in current condition — Certification available for $899

  • OMVIC Notice: This vehicle is being sold as-is and is not roadworthy without certification.

Financing available for all credit types. Call today. 

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Used 2020 Hyundai Venue Essential for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Hyundai Venue Essential 107,283 KM $13,895 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 67,350 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT*CLEAN CARFAX*STOW-N-GO* for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT*CLEAN CARFAX*STOW-N-GO* 133,300 KM SOLD

Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-841-XXXX

(click to show)

416-841-7058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2016 Ford Fusion