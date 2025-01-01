$10,888+ taxes & licensing
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Advertised Unfit
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,226 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2016 Ford Fusion SE, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This sleek blue sedan is ready to hit the road and turn heads, offering a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, you'll enjoy smooth handling and confident performance in various driving conditions. This Fusion SE has been well-maintained and boasts a reasonable 128,226 km on the odometer.
Step inside this Fusion SE, and you'll be greeted by a comfortable interior that complements the exterior's striking blue hue. The spacious cabin provides ample room for both passengers and cargo, making it perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or even family adventures. This 2016 Ford Fusion SE is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a reliable and fuel-efficient vehicle.
Here are some of the features that make this Fusion SE stand out:
- Sophisticated Style: The blue exterior is sure to impress.
- Smooth Operator: Enjoy the ease of an automatic transmission for a stress-free driving experience.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The gasoline engine offers a great balance of power and economy.
- Spacious Interior: Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Reliable Ride: The Ford Fusion is known for its dependability.
$10888 + hst & lic.
Not certified in current condition — Certification available for $899
OMVIC Notice: This vehicle is being sold as-is and is not roadworthy without certification.
Financing available for all credit types. Call today.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
