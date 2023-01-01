Menu
2016 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM | CONVERTIBLE | RWD | 5.0L V8 | 435HP | 6 SPEED MANUAL | PREMIUM PACKAGE | GT PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | RED & BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR | 20 ALLOY WHEELS | BREMBO BRAKES | GT PERFORMANCE LOWERING SPRINGS | SHADOW BLACK EXTERIOR PAINT | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | POWER SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | PARKING SENSORS | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | CANADIAN VEHICLE The 2016 Ford Mustang GT is a high-performance sports car that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. This impressive vehicle is designed for those who demand power, style, and precision on the road. Under the hood, the 2016 Mustang GT features a 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces 435 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. This powerful engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, providing you with complete control over your driving experience. The Mustang GT also comes equipped with a range of impressive features, including 20 inch stylish Wheels, Brembo six-piston front brake calipers, and a high-performance suspension system. These features work together to provide you with the ultimate driving experience, whether youre navigating tight corners or accelerating down the straightaway. Inside the cabin, the Mustang GT is equally impressive. The vehicle comes equipped with a range of advanced technologies, including Fords SYNC 3 infotainment system, which allows you to easily control your music, navigation, and phone calls with voice commands or through the intuitive touchscreen display. Other features include a premium audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated and ventilated front seats. In terms of safety, the Mustang GT features a range of advanced features, including a rearview camera, forward collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring. The vehicle also comes equipped with a range of airbags, including front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag, and full-length side curtain airbags. Overall, the 2016 Ford Mustang GT is a powerful and stylish sports car that comes equipped with a range of impressive features. Whether youre looking for speed, comfort, or advanced technology, the Mustang GT delivers on all fronts. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.

2016 Ford Mustang

49,888 KM

2016 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM,PERFORMANCE PKG,CONVERTIBLE,BREMBO

2016 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM,PERFORMANCE PKG,CONVERTIBLE,BREMBO

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,888KM
Used
VIN 1FATP8FF5G5313499

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Red Line with Red and Black Stitch
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC10017
  • Mileage 49,888 KM

2016 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM | CONVERTIBLE | RWD | 5.0L V8 | 435HP | 6 SPEED MANUAL | PREMIUM PACKAGE | GT PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | RED & BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR | 20 ALLOY WHEELS | BREMBO BRAKES | GT PERFORMANCE LOWERING SPRINGS | SHADOW BLACK EXTERIOR PAINT | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | POWER SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | PARKING SENSORS | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2016 Ford Mustang GT is a high-performance sports car that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. This impressive vehicle is designed for those who demand power, style, and precision on the road.







Under the hood, the 2016 Mustang GT features a 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces 435 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. This powerful engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, providing you with complete control over your driving experience.







The Mustang GT also comes equipped with a range of impressive features, including 20 inch stylish Wheels, Brembo six-piston front brake calipers, and a high-performance suspension system. These features work together to provide you with the ultimate driving experience, whether you're navigating tight corners or accelerating down the straightaway.







Inside the cabin, the Mustang GT is equally impressive. The vehicle comes equipped with a range of advanced technologies, including Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system, which allows you to easily control your music, navigation, and phone calls with voice commands or through the intuitive touchscreen display. Other features include a premium audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated and ventilated front seats.







In terms of safety, the Mustang GT features a range of advanced features, including a rearview camera, forward collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring. The vehicle also comes equipped with a range of airbags, including front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag, and full-length side curtain airbags.







Overall, the 2016 Ford Mustang GT is a powerful and stylish sports car that comes equipped with a range of impressive features. Whether you're looking for speed, comfort, or advanced technology, the Mustang GT delivers on all fronts.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.31

Convenience

Clock
Cupholders: Front

Additional Features

digital odometer
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Knee airbags: dual front
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Convertible rear window: glass
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front brake width: 1.26
Hill holder control
Total speakers: 9
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Wheel locks: front and rear
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Parking brake trim: leather
Front brake diameter: 13.9
Power outlet(s): two 12V
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Front fog lights: LED
Phone: voice operated
Steering ratio: 16.0
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Rear brake width: .98
Rear spoiler: decklid
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off / wiper activated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / jack
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Rear headrests: integrated / 2
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 6
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Driver seat: cooled / heated
Passenger seat: cooled / heated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Convertible roof: power / soft top
Side airbags: front / head protection chambers
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / 6
Anti-theft system: alarm / anti-tow sensor / perimeter alarm

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

