2016 Ford Mustang
GT PREMIUM,PERFORMANCE PKG,CONVERTIBLE,BREMBO
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Red Line with Red and Black Stitch
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC10017
- Mileage 49,888 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM | CONVERTIBLE | RWD | 5.0L V8 | 435HP | 6 SPEED MANUAL | PREMIUM PACKAGE | GT PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | RED & BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR | 20 ALLOY WHEELS | BREMBO BRAKES | GT PERFORMANCE LOWERING SPRINGS | SHADOW BLACK EXTERIOR PAINT | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | POWER SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | PARKING SENSORS | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2016 Ford Mustang GT is a high-performance sports car that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. This impressive vehicle is designed for those who demand power, style, and precision on the road.
Under the hood, the 2016 Mustang GT features a 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces 435 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. This powerful engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, providing you with complete control over your driving experience.
The Mustang GT also comes equipped with a range of impressive features, including 20 inch stylish Wheels, Brembo six-piston front brake calipers, and a high-performance suspension system. These features work together to provide you with the ultimate driving experience, whether you're navigating tight corners or accelerating down the straightaway.
Inside the cabin, the Mustang GT is equally impressive. The vehicle comes equipped with a range of advanced technologies, including Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system, which allows you to easily control your music, navigation, and phone calls with voice commands or through the intuitive touchscreen display. Other features include a premium audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated and ventilated front seats.
In terms of safety, the Mustang GT features a range of advanced features, including a rearview camera, forward collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring. The vehicle also comes equipped with a range of airbags, including front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag, and full-length side curtain airbags.
Overall, the 2016 Ford Mustang GT is a powerful and stylish sports car that comes equipped with a range of impressive features. Whether you're looking for speed, comfort, or advanced technology, the Mustang GT delivers on all fronts.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
