<p>Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.</p><p>Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! </p><p>Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!</p><p>We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!</p><p> <br></p><p>All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.</p><p>*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1687453318981_20285579831428202 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1685545324440_8218046362184681 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 Ford Transit

208,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,800

+ tax & licensing
Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

Used
208,000KM
VIN 1FTYR2CG9GKA13003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
95 L Fuel Tank
1723.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Interior

glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Front Cloth Headliner
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Safety Canopy Side-Curtain Airbags
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Clock

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Exterior

Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Black rear step bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 235/65R16 AS BSW

Additional Features

odometer
GVWR: 9
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
000 lbs
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition pats Immobilizer

