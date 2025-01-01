$22,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Ford Transit
Cargo Van 148WB LOW ROOF
2016 Ford Transit
Cargo Van 148WB LOW ROOF
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$22,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,612KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYE9ZM6GKA10044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,612 KM
Vehicle Description
1-Owner, Dealer serviced, CLEAN CarFax, 3.7L V6 275HP, New battery/starter/alternator, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Extended wheel base, No RUST, Auto, AC, Power mirrors/windows, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 1-touch windows, Barn-door rear doors, 60/40 side door, Clock, Hill control, Low OEM roof height, 2-Keys & Keyless remotes, Stability control, Tilt and Telescopic steering wheel and much much more ..
Other CARGO VANs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Other CARGO VANs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
3.73 Axle Ratio
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Solar-tinted glass
Black window trim
Interior
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Additional Features
sun visors
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Vinyl upholstery
Rearview Camera System
Braking Assist
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Hill holder control
Capless fuel filler system
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
TACHOMETER GAUGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
2 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLACK BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
DRIVERS SEAT ARMRESTS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
IN MIRROR REARVIEW MONITOR
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PARTIAL WHEEL COVERS
PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
PASSENGER SWITCH AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
REAR STEP BUMPER DETAIL
LOW OEM ROOF HEIGHT
BARN REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AJS Auto Sales
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van 148WB LOW ROOF 135,612 KM $22,000 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT 115,671 KM $9,250 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Versa S 67,049 KM $7,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AJS Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
Call Dealer
416.500.XXXX(click to show)
$22,000
+ taxes & licensing
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2016 Ford Transit