2016 Ford Transit 150

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Third Passenger Door Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.