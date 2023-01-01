2016 Ford Transit 250

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$29,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10149846

10149846 Stock #: B37977

B37977 VIN: 1FTYR1ZG1GKB37977

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

