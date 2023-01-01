$29,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Weston Motors Inc.
416-248-2291
2016 Ford Transit 250
2016 Ford Transit 250
CARGO*READY FOR WORK!!
Location
Weston Motors Inc.
2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
416-248-2291
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
123,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10149846
- Stock #: B37977
- VIN: 1FTYR1ZG1GKB37977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
-CARGO -READY FOR WORK!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Weston Motors Inc.
2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8