Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Transit 250

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Transit 250

2016 Ford Transit 250

CARGO*READY FOR WORK!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Transit 250

CARGO*READY FOR WORK!!

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

  1. 1688674415
  2. 1688674415
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10149846
  • Stock #: B37977
  • VIN: 1FTYR1ZG1GKB37977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

-CARGO -READY FOR WORK!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

2015 MINI Cooper S *...
 129,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 *X-DRIVE...
 211,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA6 *L...
 294,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Weston Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-2291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory