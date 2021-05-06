Menu
2016 Ford Transit Connect

0 KM

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

XL*SINGLE SLIDING DOOR*4CYL*BTOOTH*REVCAM*

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7049687
  Stock #: 254440
  VIN: NM0LS7H79G1254440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada, Desjardins, CIBC, and all Non-Prime Lenders. Low Interest Rates Available! Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarFax. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for an additional cost of $699.00. Make the Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, we provide you with a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim!! **TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT’S HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE!** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! 100%APPROVED! BUY HERE – PAY HERE. **CARFAX ON HAND!**

-2.5L -SHELVING -REVERSE CAMERA -LEATHER SEATS -POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

