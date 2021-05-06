2016 Ford Transit Connect

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

Listing ID: 7049687

7049687 Stock #: 254440

254440 VIN: NM0LS7H79G1254440

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

