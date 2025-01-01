Menu
<p>2016 GMC ACADIA AWD - 7 PASSENGER - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - BACKUP CAMERA - REMOTE VEHICLE START - HEATED SEATS - CAPTAIN CHAIRS - POWER LIFTGATE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - FULLY SERVICED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE -  - $12,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p>

2016 GMC Acadia

178,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Acadia

AWD-PANORAMIC SUNROOF-CAMERA-7 PASSENGER

2016 GMC Acadia

AWD-PANORAMIC SUNROOF-CAMERA-7 PASSENGER

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKVPKD1GJ249127

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 GMC ACADIA AWD - 7 PASSENGER - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - BACKUP CAMERA - REMOTE VEHICLE START - HEATED SEATS - CAPTAIN CHAIRS - POWER LIFTGATE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - FULLY SERVICED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE -  - $12,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2016 GMC Acadia