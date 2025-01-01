$12,900+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Acadia
AWD-PANORAMIC SUNROOF-CAMERA-7 PASSENGER
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 GMC ACADIA AWD - 7 PASSENGER - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - BACKUP CAMERA - REMOTE VEHICLE START - HEATED SEATS - CAPTAIN CHAIRS - POWER LIFTGATE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - FULLY SERVICED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - - $12,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
Vehicle Features
