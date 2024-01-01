Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / SOS Call Support , A/C , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2016 GMC Canyon include:<br> <br>SOS Call Support<br>A/C<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Apple Carplay<br>USB Port<br>Bluetooth<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Aux Input<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 39771

2016 GMC Canyon

99,538 KM

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Canyon

SLT 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

11986104

2016 GMC Canyon

SLT 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,538KM
VIN 1GTG6DE38G1227108

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 39771
  • Mileage 99,538 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Power Side Mirrors
SOS Call Support
Power Front Seats

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 GMC Canyon