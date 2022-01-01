+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
2016 GMC CANYON SLE | 4X4 CREW CAB | LONG BOX | 3.6L V6 | 305 HP | ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE | OFF ROAD SUSPENSION PACKAGE | SLE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE | AUTO LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | ALUMINUM TRIM | STABILITRAK | CRUISE GRADE BRAKING | POWERTRAIN GRADE BRAKING | EZ LIFT TAILGATE | POWER ADJUSTED SEATS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | AUTO DIMMING MIRROR | DRIVER SIDE SPOTTER MIRROR | KEYLESS ENTRY | REMOTE START | 17" DARK ARGENT WHEELS | 8" COLOR TOUCHSCREEN AUDIO SYSTEM | INTELLILINK | ONSTAR 4G LTE | SIRIUX XM | APPLE CAR PLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BLUETOOTH | PANDORA RADIO | VOICE ACTIVATED | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Professional grade, and attention to detail. These were the goals in designing the 2016 GMC Canyon. Already being a Premium midsized pick up this specific model comes in the upgraded SLE trim with, All Terrain Package and a comfortable Crew Cab with the Long Box upgrade. All the while powered by an efficient 3.6 Liter V6 engine that pushes 305 Horsepowers.
To truely experience the Canyon's towing capabilities this 2016 model comes optioned in with the All Terrain Package that includes the Off Road Suspension Package, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Hill Descnent Control, Stabilitrak, Cruise Grade Braking, Powertrain Grade Braking, Driver Side Spotter Mirror and EZ Lift Tailgate.
This 2016 GMC comes in a Black Exterior and a water resistant black leather interior and aluminum trim. A combination that is durable and luxurious.
Of course this 2016 GMC Canyon SLE comes equipped with features that let passengers enjoy the ride as well such as, SLE Convenience Package, Power Adjustable Seats, Heated Front Seats, Auto Dimming Mirror, 8" Color Touch Screen audio System, Intellilink, Onstar 4G LTE, Sirius XM, Apple Carplau, android auto, Bluetooth and Pandora Radio.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
