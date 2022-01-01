Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

28,151 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 GMC Canyon

2016 GMC Canyon

SLE, 305 HP, 4X4, CREW CAB, ALL TERRAIN PKG,

2016 GMC Canyon

SLE, 305 HP, 4X4, CREW CAB, ALL TERRAIN PKG,

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,151KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8111569
  • Stock #: PC7797
  • VIN: 1GTG6CE34G1271326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7797
  • Mileage 28,151 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 GMC CANYON SLE | 4X4 CREW CAB | LONG BOX | 3.6L V6 | 305 HP | ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE | OFF ROAD SUSPENSION PACKAGE | SLE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE | AUTO LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | ALUMINUM TRIM | STABILITRAK | CRUISE GRADE BRAKING | POWERTRAIN GRADE BRAKING | EZ LIFT TAILGATE | POWER ADJUSTED SEATS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | AUTO DIMMING MIRROR | DRIVER SIDE SPOTTER MIRROR | KEYLESS ENTRY | REMOTE START | 17" DARK ARGENT WHEELS | 8" COLOR TOUCHSCREEN AUDIO SYSTEM | INTELLILINK | ONSTAR 4G LTE | SIRIUX XM | APPLE CAR PLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BLUETOOTH | PANDORA RADIO | VOICE ACTIVATED | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Professional grade, and attention to detail. These were the goals in designing the 2016 GMC Canyon. Already being a Premium midsized pick up this specific model comes in the upgraded SLE trim with, All Terrain Package and a comfortable Crew Cab with the Long Box upgrade. All the while powered by an efficient 3.6 Liter V6 engine that pushes 305 Horsepowers.







To truely experience the Canyon's towing capabilities this 2016 model comes optioned in with the All Terrain Package that includes the Off Road Suspension Package, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Hill Descnent Control, Stabilitrak, Cruise Grade Braking, Powertrain Grade Braking, Driver Side Spotter Mirror and EZ Lift Tailgate.







This 2016 GMC comes in a Black Exterior and a water resistant black leather interior and aluminum trim. A combination that is durable and luxurious.







Of course this 2016 GMC Canyon SLE comes equipped with features that let passengers enjoy the ride as well such as, SLE Convenience Package, Power Adjustable Seats, Heated Front Seats, Auto Dimming Mirror, 8" Color Touch Screen audio System, Intellilink, Onstar 4G LTE, Sirius XM, Apple Carplau, android auto, Bluetooth and Pandora Radio.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Body side reinforcements
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Tow/Haul Mode
Battery Saver
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
Chrome
digital odometer
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Radio: AM/FM
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
4WD selector: electronic
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Floor material: carpet
Axle ratio: 3.42
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Rear spring type: leaf
Satellite communications: OnStar
Wheels: aluminum
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V
Power windows: lockout button
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Internet radio app: Pandora
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wifi: hotspot
Courtesy lights: console
Locking differential: rear
Total speakers: 6
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Shift knob trim: urethane
Grille color: body-color surround
Pickup bed light
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Body side moldings: chrome
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms
Rear brake diameter: 12.8
Rear bumper color: chrome
Phone: voice operated
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3
Rear brake width: 0.7
Front brake width: 1.0
halogen
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Battery: heavy duty
Window defogger: rear
Bumper detail: rear step
Tailgate: lift assist
Front brake diameter: 12.2
Infotainment: IntelliLink
Steering ratio: 16.8
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
mast
maintenance due
voice operated
in dash
maintenance-free
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

