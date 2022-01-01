2016 GMC Canyon

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 1 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8111569

8111569 Stock #: PC7797

PC7797 VIN: 1GTG6CE34G1271326

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7797

Mileage 28,151 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Body side reinforcements Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Air filtration Mechanical Tow/Haul Mode Battery Saver Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Cloth Exterior Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Additional Features Rear 2 Retained Accessory Power Chrome digital odometer USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist trailer stability control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack 4 Radio: AM/FM Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Headlights: auto on/off Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Spare wheel type: steel Front struts Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Center console: front console with armrest and storage 4WD selector: electronic Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Floor material: carpet Axle ratio: 3.42 Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Rear spring type: leaf Satellite communications: OnStar Wheels: aluminum Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power outlet(s): 12V Power windows: lockout button Front air conditioning zones: single Seatbelt warning sensor: front Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Internet radio app: Pandora Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Wifi: hotspot Courtesy lights: console Locking differential: rear Total speakers: 6 Side mirror type: spotter mirror Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Shift knob trim: urethane Grille color: body-color surround Pickup bed light Rear suspension type: multi-leaf Body side moldings: chrome Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms Rear brake diameter: 12.8 Rear bumper color: chrome Phone: voice operated Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3 Rear brake width: 0.7 Front brake width: 1.0 halogen 4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting Battery: heavy duty Window defogger: rear Bumper detail: rear step Tailgate: lift assist Front brake diameter: 12.2 Infotainment: IntelliLink Steering ratio: 16.8 Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone mast maintenance due voice operated in dash maintenance-free Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.