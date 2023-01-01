Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; color: #333333; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!</span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!</strong></p><p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;><strong>-4X4 -REVCAM -CREW CAB -5FTBOX -PICTURES COMMING SOON!!!</strong></span></span></span></p>

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

324,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

*4X4*REVCAM*CREW CAB*5FTBOX*PICTURES COMMING SOON!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

*4X4*REVCAM*CREW CAB*5FTBOX*PICTURES COMMING SOON!

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

  1. 1700755843
  2. 1700755843
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
324,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEHIGG124866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 324,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-4X4 -REVCAM -CREW CAB -5FTBOX -PICTURES COMMING SOON!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 *4X4*REVCAM*CREW CAB*5FTBOX*PICTURES COMMING SOON! for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 *4X4*REVCAM*CREW CAB*5FTBOX*PICTURES COMMING SOON! 324,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 LONGBOX*REGCAB*POWER LOCKS/WINDOW*PICTURES COMMING for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 RAM 1500 LONGBOX*REGCAB*POWER LOCKS/WINDOW*PICTURES COMMING 179,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Escape *LEATHER*XLT*HEATED SEATS*PICTURES COMMING!!** for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Ford Escape *LEATHER*XLT*HEATED SEATS*PICTURES COMMING!!** 248,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Weston Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-2291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500