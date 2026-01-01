2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
Priced to Sell! 2016 GMC Sierra Denali 6.2L V8 - Loaded with Premium Features Priced to Sell! 2016 GMC Sierra Denali 6.2L V8 - Loaded with Premium Features VIN: VIN: 3GTU2PEC5GG182730
Engine: Engine: Powerful 5.3L V8
Trim: Powerful 5.3L V8
Trim: Trim: Denali – Top of the Line Luxury & Performance Features: Features: Navigation System with 8-inch IntelliLink Touchscreen Navigation System with 8-inch IntelliLink Touchscreen
Rear View Camera for Easy Parking Rear View Camera for Easy Parking
Ventilated & Heated Leather Seats with Power Adjustments & Memory Ventilated & Heated Leather Seats with Power Adjustments & Memory
Power Sunroof & Running Boards Power Sunroof & Running Boards
Stylish 20-inch Chrome Wheels Stylish 20-inch Chrome Wheels
Bed Accessories: Back Rack and Tonneau Cover Bed Accessories: Back Rack and Tonneau Cover
Bose Premium Stereo & Satellite Radio Bose Premium Stereo & Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatible Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatible
Wireless Charging & USB Ports Wireless Charging & USB Ports
Dual Climate Control & 110V Power Outlet Dual Climate Control & 110V Power Outlet
Advanced Safety: LED Lights, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Control, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags Advanced Safety: LED Lights, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Control, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags
Towing Package with 9,100 lbs Capacity Towing Package with 9,100 lbs Capacity
CARPROOF Verified History for Transparency CARPROOF Verified History for Transparency
Financing Available: Financing Available:
Low Rate Financing for Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing for Good and Bad Credits
7.99% APR (On Approved Credit) 7.99% APR (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes: Our Price Includes:
Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Ontario Safety Standard Certificate
Administration Fee Administration Fee
Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI)
Full CARPROOF Vehicle History Report Full CARPROOF Vehicle History Report
OMVIC Fee OMVIC Fee Financing Available: Low Rate Financing for Good and Bad Credits
7.99% APR (On Approved Credit) 7.99% APR (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes: Our Price Includes: Our Price Includes: Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Ontario Safety Standard Certificate
Administration Fee Administration Fee
Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI)
Full CARPROOF Vehicle History Report Full CARPROOF Vehicle History Report
OMVIC Fee OMVIC Fee Full CARPROOF Vehicle History Report
OMVIC Fee OMVIC Fee OMVIC Fee

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

DENALI|5.3L V8|NAVI|REARCAM|20in CHROME WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle
13495058

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

DENALI|5.3L V8|NAVI|REARCAM|20in CHROME WHEELS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEC5GG182730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Priced to Sell! 2016 GMC Sierra Denali 6.2L V8 - Loaded with Premium Features

VIN: 3GTU2PEC5GG182730
Engine: Powerful 5.3L V8
Trim: Denali – Top of the Line Luxury & Performance

Features:

  • Navigation System with 8-inch IntelliLink Touchscreen

  • Rear View Camera for Easy Parking

  • Ventilated & Heated Leather Seats with Power Adjustments & Memory

  • Power Sunroof & Running Boards

  • Stylish 20-inch Chrome Wheels

  • Bed Accessories: Back Rack and Tonneau Cover

  • Bose Premium Stereo & Satellite Radio

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatible

  • Wireless Charging & USB Ports

  • Dual Climate Control & 110V Power Outlet

  • Advanced Safety: LED Lights, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Control, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags

  • Towing Package with 9,100 lbs Capacity

  • CARPROOF Verified History for Transparency

Financing Available:

  • Low Rate Financing for Good and Bad Credits

  • 7.99% APR (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

  • Ontario Safety Standard Certificate

  • Administration Fee

  • Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI)

  • Full CARPROOF Vehicle History Report

  • OMVIC Fee

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2016 GMC Sierra 1500