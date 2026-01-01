$29,900+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
DENALI|5.3L V8|NAVI|REARCAM|20in CHROME WHEELS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Priced to Sell! 2016 GMC Sierra Denali 6.2L V8 - Loaded with Premium Features
VIN: 3GTU2PEC5GG182730
Engine: Powerful 5.3L V8
Trim: Denali – Top of the Line Luxury & Performance
Features:
Navigation System with 8-inch IntelliLink Touchscreen
Rear View Camera for Easy Parking
Ventilated & Heated Leather Seats with Power Adjustments & Memory
Power Sunroof & Running Boards
Stylish 20-inch Chrome Wheels
Bed Accessories: Back Rack and Tonneau Cover
Bose Premium Stereo & Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatible
Wireless Charging & USB Ports
Dual Climate Control & 110V Power Outlet
Advanced Safety: LED Lights, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Control, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags
Towing Package with 9,100 lbs Capacity
CARPROOF Verified History for Transparency
Financing Available:
Low Rate Financing for Good and Bad Credits
7.99% APR (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
Ontario Safety Standard Certificate
Administration Fee
Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI)
Full CARPROOF Vehicle History Report
OMVIC Fee
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
+ taxes & licensing>
647-260-0371