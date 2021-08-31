Menu
2016 GMC Yukon XL

177,000 KM

Details Description Features

$46,900

+ tax & licensing
$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

DENALI|6.2L|NAVI|DUAL DVD|REARCAM|RUNNING BOARDS

DENALI|6.2L|NAVI|DUAL DVD|REARCAM|RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7981794
  • Stock #: 468166
  • VIN: 1GKS2HKJ2GR468166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1GKS2HKJ2GR468166, DENALI XL, 6.2L V8, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PWR. SUNROOF, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, 7 PASSENGERS, REMOTE STARTER, VENTILATED SEATS, Black on Black Leather, BOSE Premium Stereo, Dual Climate Ctrl., Rear Climate Ctrl., Bluetooth, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Keyless Entry, Tinted Windows, Fog Lights,  Xenon/LED Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

