Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Accord

78,297 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Accord

2016 Honda Accord

Sedan 4DR I4 CVT SPORT W/HONDA SENSING

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Accord

Sedan 4DR I4 CVT SPORT W/HONDA SENSING

Location

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

888-507-5798

  1. 5348132
  2. 5348132
  3. 5348132
  4. 5348132
  5. 5348132
  6. 5348132
  7. 5348132
  8. 5348132
  9. 5348132
  10. 5348132
  11. 5348132
  12. 5348132
  13. 5348132
  14. 5348132
  15. 5348132
  16. 5348132
  17. 5348132
  18. 5348132
  19. 5348132
  20. 5348132
  21. 5348132
  22. 5348132
  23. 5348132
  24. 5348132
  25. 5348132
  26. 5348132
  27. 5348132
  28. 5348132
  29. 5348132
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5348132
  • Stock #: 153216
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F60GA804900

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

78,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153216
  • Mileage 78,297 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda Accord Sport
Mileage: 78300K

New Arrival, One Owner car, Leased-off

Engine: 4 Cylinder 2.4-LITRE, 16-VALVE, DIRECT INJECTION DOHC, i-VTEC®
Automatic Transmission

**** ON SPORT ONLY : ****
HORSEPOWER 189 for Sport trim (More powerful than LX, EX-L and touring )
Steering Wheel-mounted paddle shifters
18" Aluminium-alloy Wheels, Diamond machined-face P235/45 R18
Dark Chrome Door handles
Dark Chrome Grille
Rear Decklid Spoiler

*** More Features: ***
FOG lights
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Rear-view Camera
Cruise Control
Recommended fuel : Regular
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Projector-beam Halogen Headlights
8" Multi information Display
Security System
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
ECON Mode Button + ECO ASSIST
ABS
VEHICLE STABILITY ASSIST (VSA®) WITH TRACTION CONTROL

We do Financing

Actual pictures are provided,
Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and
E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6
TEL: 4166617070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2013 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 116,420 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 108,500 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 139,830 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory