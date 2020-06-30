+ taxes & licensing
888-507-5798
5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6
888-507-5798
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Accord Sport
Mileage: 78300K
New Arrival, One Owner car, Leased-off
Engine: 4 Cylinder 2.4-LITRE, 16-VALVE, DIRECT INJECTION DOHC, i-VTEC®
Automatic Transmission
**** ON SPORT ONLY : ****
HORSEPOWER 189 for Sport trim (More powerful than LX, EX-L and touring )
Steering Wheel-mounted paddle shifters
18" Aluminium-alloy Wheels, Diamond machined-face P235/45 R18
Dark Chrome Door handles
Dark Chrome Grille
Rear Decklid Spoiler
*** More Features: ***
FOG lights
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Rear-view Camera
Cruise Control
Recommended fuel : Regular
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Projector-beam Halogen Headlights
8" Multi information Display
Security System
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
ECON Mode Button + ECO ASSIST
ABS
VEHICLE STABILITY ASSIST (VSA®) WITH TRACTION CONTROL
We do Financing
Actual pictures are provided,
Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and
E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6
TEL: 4166617070
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6