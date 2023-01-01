$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota
1-888-750-4112
2016 Honda Civic
2016 Honda Civic
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
150,981KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10046604
- Stock #: BI20593A
- VIN: 2HGFC2F58GH039488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BI20593A
- Mileage 150,981 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8