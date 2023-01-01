Menu
2016 Honda Civic

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10383399
  • Stock #: 21245
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F52GH040202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Nov 6 2017 - Glass Record - $126.00

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

LED Taillights

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Seating

60/40 split folding rear seatback

Mechanical

Hill-start Assist

Additional Features

USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Manually Adjustable Front Seats
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Automatic A/C Climate Control
ECON Mode w/ Eco Assist System
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 8 Speakers

