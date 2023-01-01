Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10383399

10383399 Stock #: 21245

21245 VIN: 2HGFC2F52GH040202

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior LED Taillights Power Options Power Windows & Locks Safety LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Seating 60/40 split folding rear seatback Mechanical Hill-start Assist Additional Features USB Input Heated Power mirrors Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Manually Adjustable Front Seats Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines Automatic A/C Climate Control ECON Mode w/ Eco Assist System AM/FM/MP3 w/ 8 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.