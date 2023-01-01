Menu
2016 Honda Civic

146,127 KM

Details

$16,790

+ tax & licensing
$16,790

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,790

+ taxes & licensing

146,127KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10639170
  • Stock #: 23461
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F63GH000459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,127 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
8 speakers

Exterior

LED Taillights

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Seating

60/40 split folding rear seatback

Mechanical

Hill-start Assist

Additional Features

USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
AM/FM/MP3
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Manually Adjustable Front Seats
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Automatic A/C Climate Control
ECON Mode w/ Eco Assist System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

