$15,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan EX-T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan EX-T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 141,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: April 25th 2019 - Glass Record - $128.00 May 21st 2020 - Glass Record - $1,419.00
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Power Options
Mechanical
Windows
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-559-3297