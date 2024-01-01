Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: April 25th 2019 - Glass Record - $128.00 May 21st 2020 - Glass Record - $1,419.00

2016 Honda Civic

141,380 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX-T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,380KM
VIN 2HGFC1F4XGH105492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter
Power Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill-start Assist

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

USB port
8-speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

