Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2016 Honda Civic

88,000 KM

$16,490

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,000KM
VIN 2HGFC2E58GH040254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

LED Taillights

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Seating

60/40 split folding rear seatback

Mechanical

Hill-start Assist

Additional Features

USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Manually Adjustable Front Seats
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Automatic A/C Climate Control
ECON Mode w/ Eco Assist System
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 8 Speakers

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2016 Honda Civic