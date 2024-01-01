Menu
<p>***EX LYFT***</p><p>***3 MONTH OR 5000KM WARRANTY INCLUDED***</p><p>***CERTIFIED***</p><p>*AUTO</p><p>*AIR COND.</p><p>*POWER WINDOWS</p><p>*POWER DOOR LOCKS</p><p>*POWER MRRORS</p><p>*POWER TRUNK</p><p>*TRACTION CONTROL</p><p>*TILT STEERING / ELECTRIC POWER STEERING</p><p>*CRUISE CONTROL</p><p>*KEYLESS ENTRY</p><p>*PUSH START</p><p>*SUNROOF</p><p>*AM FM RADIO/IPOD/AUDIO APPS/BT/USB</p><p>*BACK UP CAMERA</p><p>*HEATED SEATS</p><p>*ECON</p><p>*16 ALLOY WITH 205/55/16 3MM & 6MM WINTER TIRES</p><p>****************************************************************</p>

2016 Honda Civic

469,836 KM

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

4dr CVT EX

2016 Honda Civic

4dr CVT EX

MSD Motors

109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1

416-741-8880

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
469,836KM
Fair Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F74GH001242

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 469,836 KM

Used as a taxi or limousine This vehicle was previously used as a taxi or limousine.

***EX LYFT***

***3 MONTH OR 5000KM WARRANTY INCLUDED***

***CERTIFIED***

*AUTO

*AIR COND.

*POWER WINDOWS

*POWER DOOR LOCKS

*POWER MRRORS

*POWER TRUNK

*TRACTION CONTROL

*TILT STEERING / ELECTRIC POWER STEERING

*CRUISE CONTROL

*KEYLESS ENTRY

*PUSH START

*SUNROOF

*AM FM RADIO/IPOD/AUDIO APPS/BT/USB

*BACK UP CAMERA

*HEATED SEATS

*ECON

*16" ALLOY WITH 205/55/16 3MM & 6MM WINTER TIRES

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

MSD Motors

MSD Motors

109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1
416-741-8880

Alternate Numbers
416-725-4009
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

MSD Motors

416-741-8880

2016 Honda Civic