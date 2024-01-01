$5,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
4dr CVT EX
Location
MSD Motors
109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1
416-741-8880
Certified
$5,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 469,836 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
***EX LYFT***
***3 MONTH OR 5000KM WARRANTY INCLUDED***
***CERTIFIED***
*AUTO
*AIR COND.
*POWER WINDOWS
*POWER DOOR LOCKS
*POWER MRRORS
*POWER TRUNK
*TRACTION CONTROL
*TILT STEERING / ELECTRIC POWER STEERING
*CRUISE CONTROL
*KEYLESS ENTRY
*PUSH START
*SUNROOF
*AM FM RADIO/IPOD/AUDIO APPS/BT/USB
*BACK UP CAMERA
*HEATED SEATS
*ECON
*16" ALLOY WITH 205/55/16 3MM & 6MM WINTER TIRES
****************************************************************
Vehicle Features
MSD Motors
