Hill-Start Assist , LED Daytime Running Lights , Bluetooth and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Honda Civic include:

Hill-Start Assist
LED Daytime Running Lights
Bluetooth
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual-Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38702

2016 Honda Civic

103,620 KM

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C

2016 Honda Civic

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,620KM
VIN 2HGFC2F76GH040107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,620 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Hill-Start Assist , LED Daytime Running Lights , Bluetooth and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Honda Civic include:

Hill-Start Assist
LED Daytime Running Lights
Bluetooth
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual-Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38702

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Exterior

LED Taillights

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill-start Assist

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Additional Features

USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Dual-Zone A/C
Lane Keeping Assist System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
ECON Mode w/ Eco Assist System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Honda Civic