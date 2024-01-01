$17,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Honda Civic
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C
2016 Honda Civic
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,620KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC2F76GH040107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 103,620 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Hill-Start Assist , LED Daytime Running Lights , Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Honda Civic include:
Hill-Start Assist
LED Daytime Running Lights
Bluetooth
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual-Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38702
Hill-Start Assist , LED Daytime Running Lights , Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Honda Civic include:
Hill-Start Assist
LED Daytime Running Lights
Bluetooth
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual-Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38702
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Exterior
LED Taillights
Power Options
Power Windows & Locks
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Hill-start Assist
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Additional Features
USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Dual-Zone A/C
Lane Keeping Assist System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
ECON Mode w/ Eco Assist System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof 33,100 KM $37,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 84,624 KM $36,590 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sedona SX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 149,000 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2016 Honda Civic