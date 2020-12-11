Already Canada's best-selling car, the reimagined and redesigned 2016 Honda Civic Sedan will continue to be the one to drive. This 2016 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
Completely redesigned for 2016, the Honda Civic sedan has a stylish new exterior, a more fuel-efficient engine and is sportier than ever without sacrificing ride comfort. The 2016 Honda Civic manages to successfully serve as both a practical, reliable car and a fun, sporty model that has some of the best steering, handling, and driving dynamics in the segment. This sedan has 84,000 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX. The LX offers a great list of standard features including LED running lights, traction control, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a 7-inch color display with 8 speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HondaLink, heated front seats, Wi-Fi tethering, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!
Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.
As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.
Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.
Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o
Vehicle Features
Brake Assist
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
SMS text message function
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driver information interface w/HondaLink
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake|Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS|Steel Spare Wheel|Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo|Clearcoat Paint|Body-Coloured Front Bumper|Body-Coloured Rear Bumper|Chrome Side Windows Trim|Body-Coloured Door Handl...
Clock and Radio Data System|Window Grid Antenna|Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment|Driver Seat|Passenger Seat|60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat|Manual Tilt...
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents|Full Cloth Headliner|Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material|Day-Night Rearview Mirror|Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror|Full Floor Console w/Covered ...
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins|Delayed Accessory Power|Outside Temp Gauge|Digital/Analog Display|Systems Monitor|Seats w/Cloth Back Material|Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints|Sliding Front Centre Armrest and ...
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners|Back-Up Camera||Bluetooth| Heated Seats| Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.