+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2016 HONDA CIVIC LX | AUTOMATIC | HEATED SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY |
AC | POWER WINDOWS | TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL | BACK UP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | USB INPUT| LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The Civic is a staple of Honda brand. The 2016 model brought a refreshes Civic design that established
itself as the top choice for the compact car shoppers. This Civic LX is in the 4-door sedan body style and is powered by 2.0 Liter inline-4 cylinder engine producing 158 Horsepower and 138 lb-ft of Torque. The engine is mounted to 5-speed Automatic gearbox and coming in White exterior colour with Black interior.
The LX trim features alloy rims, aux input, AC, CD MP3 Player, Power windows, Keyless entry,
Cruise control
The 2016 Honda Civic comes with standard safety features that include stability control, antilock
brakes, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4