Listing ID: 7448198

7448198 Stock #: PC7170

PC7170 VIN: 2HGFC2F5XGH037354

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Taffeta White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7170

Mileage 77,649 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Seating Upholstery: Cloth Exterior Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 6 digital odometer low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution 4 Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Impact Absorbing Bumpers ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Child seat anchors: LATCH system Spare wheel type: steel Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Antenna type: element Floor material: carpet Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Total speakers: 4 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic parking brake: auto off Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Laminated glass: acoustic Rear brake diameter: 10.2 Power door locks: auto-locking Vanity mirrors: dual Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm Front brake diameter: 11.1 Camera system: rear multi-view Dash trim: simulated alloy Capless fuel filler system Wheels: steel Watts: 160 Door trim: simulated alloy Wheel covers: full Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 17 mm halogen Window defogger: rear Warnings and reminders: low battery Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror Infotainment screen size: 5 in. Axle ratio: 4.68 Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Steering ratio: 10.9 Turns lock-to-lock: 2.2 multi-function reclining maintenance due audio security system turn off headlights

