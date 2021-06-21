Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

77,649 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX,AUTOMATIC,HEATED SEATS,BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

LX,AUTOMATIC,HEATED SEATS,BLUETOOTH

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,649KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7448198
  • Stock #: PC7170
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F5XGH037354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7170
  • Mileage 77,649 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HONDA CIVIC LX | AUTOMATIC | HEATED SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY |

AC | POWER WINDOWS | TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL | BACK UP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | USB INPUT| LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The Civic is a staple of Honda brand. The 2016 model brought a refreshes Civic design that established

itself as the top choice for the compact car shoppers. This Civic LX is in the 4-door sedan body style and is powered by 2.0 Liter inline-4 cylinder engine producing 158 Horsepower and 138 lb-ft of Torque. The engine is mounted to 5-speed Automatic gearbox and coming in White exterior colour with Black interior.







The LX trim features alloy rims, aux input, AC, CD MP3 Player, Power windows, Keyless entry,

Cruise control







The 2016 Honda Civic comes with standard safety features that include stability control, antilock

brakes, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Air filtration
Trip Odometer
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Upholstery: Cloth
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Total speakers: 4
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Laminated glass: acoustic
Rear brake diameter: 10.2
Power door locks: auto-locking
Vanity mirrors: dual
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Front brake diameter: 11.1
Camera system: rear multi-view
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Capless fuel filler system
Wheels: steel
Watts: 160
Door trim: simulated alloy
Wheel covers: full
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 17 mm
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror
Infotainment screen size: 5 in.
Axle ratio: 4.68
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Steering ratio: 10.9
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.2
multi-function
reclining
maintenance due
audio security system
turn off headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 6,486 KM
$149,800 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Cou...
 201,449 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Macan M...
 95,099 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory