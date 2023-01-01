Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 4 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9818614

9818614 Stock #: 17748

17748 VIN: 2HGFC3B99GH427814

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 17748

Mileage 100,412 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Steering Wheel Audio Controls Dual-zone automatic climate control Front heated seats WIRELESS CHARGING Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Electronic Parking Brake Lane Departure Assist Additional Features Navigation Paddle Shifters ECON mode USB & AUX Input Side Mirror Turn Signals BRAKE HOLD Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Power Tilt Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.