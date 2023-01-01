Menu
2016 Honda Civic

100,412 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

COUPE Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,412KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9818614
  • Stock #: 17748
  • VIN: 2HGFC3B99GH427814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17748
  • Mileage 100,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Electronic Parking Brake
Lane Departure Assist

Additional Features

Navigation
Paddle Shifters
ECON mode
USB & AUX Input
Side Mirror Turn Signals
BRAKE HOLD
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Tilt Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

