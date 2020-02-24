Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9900701

9900701 Stock #: 18188

18188 VIN: 2HGFC1F92GH105756

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 135,003 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights LED Taillights Rain-sensing windshield wipers Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS WIRELESS CHARGING Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls HD Radio Convenience Remote Engine Starter Power Options Power Windows & Locks Mechanical Push Button Start Hill-start Assist Windows POWER MOONROOF Safety Lane Departure Warning LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Forward collision warning system Collision Mitigation Braking System Seating 60/40 split folding rear seatback Additional Features Navigation Power Front Seats USB Input Led Headlights Lane Keeping Assist System Road Departure Mitigation System Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Manually Adjustable Front Seats Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines AM/FM/MP3 w/ 10 Speakers incl. Subwoofer ECON Mode w/ Eco Assist System Heated Power Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Dual Zone Automatic A/C Climate Control

