2016 Honda Civic

135,003 KM

$20,490

$20,490

Clutch

647-559-3297

Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Navigation

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490

135,003KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9900701
  • Stock #: 18188
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F92GH105756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 02/24/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $8666 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
LED Taillights
Rain-sensing windshield wipers

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill-start Assist

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Seating

60/40 split folding rear seatback

Additional Features

Navigation
Power Front Seats
USB Input
Led Headlights
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Manually Adjustable Front Seats
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 10 Speakers incl. Subwoofer
ECON Mode w/ Eco Assist System
Heated Power Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal
Dual Zone Automatic A/C Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

