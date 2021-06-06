Menu
2016 Honda Civic

107,327 KM

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

107,327KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9900707
  • Stock #: 18211
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F57GH039935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 107,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 06/06/2021 with an estimated $1350.22 of damage. On which a $1350 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

LED Taillights

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Seating

60/40 split folding rear seatback

Mechanical

Hill-start Assist

Additional Features

USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Manually Adjustable Front Seats
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Automatic A/C Climate Control
ECON Mode w/ Eco Assist System
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 8 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

