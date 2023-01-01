Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

140,000 KM

Details

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

LX w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

2016 Honda CR-V

LX w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10225170
  • Stock #: 20254
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H39GH132902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote entry system
60/40 split folding rear seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power door locks and windows
Power Heated Door Mirrors

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

