Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/19/2018 with an estimated $3846.05 of damage. On which a $3976 claim was made.

2016 Honda CR-V

46,111 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,111KM
VIN 5J6RM4H96GL801878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 30214
  • Mileage 46,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Assist
Driver Memory Seat
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
7 speakers including subwoofer
Proximity Entry w/ Push Button Start

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Honda CR-V