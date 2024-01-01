Menu
Used
63,176KM
VIN 2HKRM4H48GH123486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,176 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Rearview Camera , Fog Lights , Power Door Locks & Windows and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Honda CR-V include:

Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Power Door Locks & Windows
60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats
Remote Entry System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39386

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Remote entry system
60/40 split folding rear seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Proximity key entry with push button start
Power Heated Door Mirrors
Power Door Locks & Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

