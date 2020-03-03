Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$17,087

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,264KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4739622
  • Stock #: 16903A
  • VIN: 2HKRM3H3XGH000578
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*. Silver 2016 Honda CR-V LX FWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca/used or call our sales department 416-766-1155. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews: * Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

