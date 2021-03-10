Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Royal Fine Motors

647-347-4111

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

2016 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Location

Royal Fine Motors

1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2

647-347-4111

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6709343
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H57GH104385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival from the Honda Store, EX PREMIUM AWD Model, Carproof, Verified available, Push To Start, Power Sunroof, Touch Screen Navigation, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, All Power Options, Alloy Wheels, Sport/Eco-Modes, One Owner Off Lease Local Toronto Ontario Suv Directly from Honda Canada. Fully Honda Certified Equipped with 4 near Brand New All Season Tires along with 4 near Brand New Winter Tires, Metallic Silver over Matching Black Cloth/Suede Interior, Extra Clean Condition, Very Well Maintained, Superb Condition, Scratch/Rust Free, Very Above Average, All Service Records from New Done Only at Honda Dealer, A Must See, Bluetooth Audio, Keyless Entry, Usb-Aux Inputs, Balance of Warranty & More. Price plus HST and licensing. Call Today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal Fine Motors

Royal Fine Motors

1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2

647-347-XXXX

647-347-4111

