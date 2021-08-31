Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

139,082 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

EX, AWD, Backup Cam, Heated Seat, Push to Start

2016 Honda CR-V

EX, AWD, Backup Cam, Heated Seat, Push to Start

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

139,082KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7825764
  • Stock #: PC7560
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H52GH107809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7560
  • Mileage 139,082 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HONDA CR-V 2.4L I4 | EX TRIM | AWD | PUSH TO START | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | ECON MODE | 7" DISPLAY | POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS | BACK UP CAM | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







2016 Honda CRV AWD featuring a powerful 185-horsepower 16-valve, DOHC, 2.4-litre four-cylinder with 163 lb-ft of torque. Sleek Black exterior with Black interior. A large full-colour touchscreen houses the infotainment system along with a great sounding stereo, user-friendly Backup Camera, the automatic Climate Control system just below using its own LCD display. Enjoy adjustable Front Heated Seats. The CR-V is equipped with the new 7-inch Display Audio, a touch-screen interface with smartphone-like functionality with Bluetooth and USB Connectivity. For safety of you and your passengers this CRV comes standard with airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Air filtration
Conversation mirror
Drive mode selector
Power Steering
Trip Odometer
Phone
tilt
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Front air conditioning
engine hour meter
Rear
3
2
Retained Accessory Power
10
Trunk release
digital odometer
low fuel level
USB
Radio data system
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Intermittent
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: mast
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Internet radio app: Pandora
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Total speakers: 6
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
4WD type: on demand
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Storage: accessory hook
Camera system: rear multi-view
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 18 mm
Watts: 160
Rear brake diameter: 12.0
Axle ratio: 5.05
Infotainment: HondaLink
Steering ratio: 15.6
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
single disc
multi-function
reclining
maintenance due
power glass
with washer
rear center with cupholders
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
Blind spot safety: camera display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

