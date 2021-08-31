2016 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 0 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7825764

7825764 Stock #: PC7560

PC7560 VIN: 2HKRM4H52GH107809

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7560

Mileage 139,082 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Air filtration Conversation mirror Drive mode selector Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Convenience tilt Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Cloth Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Front air conditioning Powertrain engine hour meter Additional Features Rear 3 2 Retained Accessory Power 10 Trunk release digital odometer low fuel level USB Radio data system Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Lumbar one-touch open/close door pockets Sunglasses holder Intermittent Push-Button Start speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Radio: AM/FM range Rear Brake Type: Disc sliding sunshade Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Center differential: mechanical Headlights: auto on/off Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Armrests: rear center folding with storage Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Antenna type: mast Floor material: carpet Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Front air conditioning zones: single Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Internet radio app: Pandora Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Front brake diameter: 11.8 Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Grille color: black with chrome accents Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90 Total speakers: 6 Multi-function remote: proximity entry system 4WD type: on demand Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Storage: accessory hook Camera system: rear multi-view Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Power outlet(s): two 12V front Front stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 18 mm Watts: 160 Rear brake diameter: 12.0 Axle ratio: 5.05 Infotainment: HondaLink Steering ratio: 15.6 halogen Window defogger: rear Warnings and reminders: low battery Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night single disc multi-function reclining maintenance due power glass with washer rear center with cupholders cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking Blind spot safety: camera display

