$16,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda HR-V
2016 Honda HR-V
EX AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
2016 Honda HR-V
EX AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,500KM
VIN 3CZRU6H51GM106683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 44837
- Mileage 90,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / 12V Outlets , Power Moonroof , Push Button Start and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Honda HR-V include:
12V Outlets
Power Moonroof
Push Button Start
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Dual Zone A/C
Bluetooth
USB Ports
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44837
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ECON mode
USB Ports
12V Outlets
Power Side Mirrors
2016 Honda HR-V