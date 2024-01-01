$32,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Honda Odyssey
Touring w/ Rear Entertainment System, Sunroof, Nav
2016 Honda Odyssey
Touring w/ Rear Entertainment System, Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNRL5H91GB502042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 45,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Power Front Seats, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces , Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Honda Odyssey include:
Power Front Seats
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Bluetooth
AUX Jack Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
USB port
Proximity Key Entry System
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38746
1 OWNER / Power Front Seats, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces , Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Honda Odyssey include:
Power Front Seats
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Bluetooth
AUX Jack Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
USB port
Proximity Key Entry System
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38746
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Power folding side mirrors
Interior
Garage door opener
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Additional Features
Rear Entertainment System
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
Memory Driver's Seats
Blind spot information system
Proximity key entry system
Tri-Zone A/C
AUX Jack Input
Auto-Levelling High-Intensity Discharge Headlights w/ Auto On/Off
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 29,500 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 53,600 KM $21,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2016 Honda Odyssey