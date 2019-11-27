2016 Honda Odyssey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very clean vehicle and in great condition ,

New brakes all around, Oil change just done.



Free registration,HST extra

All you pay is $24,900 + HST (financing available)

NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA CHARGES!

WARRANTY coverage can be added at an additional cost, we offer wide range of coverage's to suit all your needs.

The vehicle will come SAFETY certified and fully detailed.



Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it.



Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

647-861-65543

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Bluetooth Connection

