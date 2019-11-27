Menu
2016 Honda Odyssey

SE

Location

Easy Way Auto Services

176 Toryork Dr, Unit 8A, Toronto, ON M9L 1X6

647-861-5543

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4394061
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H30GB504165
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very clean vehicle and in great condition ,
New brakes all around, Oil change just done.

Free registration,HST extra
All you pay is $24,900 + HST (financing available)
NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA CHARGES!
WARRANTY coverage can be added at an additional cost, we offer wide range of coverage's to suit all your needs.
The vehicle will come SAFETY certified and fully detailed.

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it.

Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!
647-861-65543
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection

