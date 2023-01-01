Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Accent

109,853 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10476681
  2. 10476681
  3. 10476681
  4. 10476681
  5. 10476681
  6. 10476681
  7. 10476681
  8. 10476681
  9. 10476681
  10. 10476681
  11. 10476681
  12. 10476681
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
109,853KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10476681
  • Stock #: 21923
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE3GU286789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,853 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
60/40 Split Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2022 Ford Mustang Ma...
 35,125 KM
$48,990 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Spark...
 74,512 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2013 Honda CR-V LX w...
 106,024 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory