2016 Hyundai Accent

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 8 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10476681

10476681 Stock #: 21923

21923 VIN: KMHCT5AE3GU286789

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 109,853 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB & AUX PORTS AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System 60/40 Split Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.