Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Heated Mirrors, Power Locks, Trip Computer and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2016 Hyundai Elantra include:<br> <br>Power Heated Mirrors<br>Power Locks<br>Trip Computer<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Power Windows<br>AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Bluetooth<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32540

2016 Hyundai Elantra

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,000KM
VIN KMHDH4AEXGU556312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Heated Mirrors, Power Locks, Trip Computer and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Hyundai Elantra include:

Power Heated Mirrors
Power Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Windows
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32540

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB/AUX Port
TOUCHSCREEN
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Toyota GR86 Base w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota GR86 Base w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 7,703 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, A/C 15,440 KM $30,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Nav 45,000 KM $31,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra