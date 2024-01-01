$12,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Sport w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,000KM
VIN KMHDH4AEXGU556312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Heated Mirrors, Power Locks, Trip Computer and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Hyundai Elantra include:
Power Heated Mirrors
Power Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Windows
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32540
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB/AUX Port
TOUCHSCREEN
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
