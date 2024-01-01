Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, A/C, Active Eco Mode and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT include:<br> <br>Rearview Camera<br>A/C<br>Active Eco Mode<br>Cruise Control<br>Bluetooth<br>Push Button Start<br>USB Port<br>Heated Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 36030

2016 Hyundai Elantra

64,000 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS w/ Tech Pkg. w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, A/C

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS w/ Tech Pkg. w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,000KM
VIN KMHD35LH5GU331386

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Power Windows & Door Locks
Active ECO Mode

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Hyundai Elantra