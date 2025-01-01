Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2016 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT GLS LOW MILEAGE | NO ACCIDENT | WHITE OVER BLACK | WELL MAINTAINED</strong></p><p>Powered by a<span> </span><strong>2.0L Inline-4 engine producing 173 HP</strong>, paired with a<span> </span><strong>6-speed automatic transmission</strong>, this 2016 Elantra GT GLS offers the perfect mix of sporty hatchback design, reliability, and fuel efficiency.</p><p>Finished in a<span> </span><strong>White exterior over Black interior</strong>, this Elantra GT delivers excellent handling, comfort, and practicality.</p><p>Equipped with:<br><strong>Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, USB Connection, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, and much more.</strong></p><p><strong>SAFETY CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE $790 (Hatchback/Sedan)</strong><br><strong>FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE</strong></p><p><em>As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for $790. If not certified, the vehicle is deemed not drivable and not certified.</em><br><strong>Price excludes certification, applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.</strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1762638962482_8200876957372113 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <p><span style=color: rgb(13, 23, 34); font-family: Graphik, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 0.2px; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! HAVE A TRADE-IN? Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;> <br></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;> <br></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW?<br style=box-sizing: border-box;>On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;> <br></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>CONTACT US:<br style=box-sizing: border-box;>TEL: 6473989268<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1762115423749_5907708249827283 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;>We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.</p>Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $990 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.</span></p>

2016 Hyundai Elantra

79,173 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT 5DR HB AUTO GLS

Watch This Vehicle
13162996

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT 5DR HB AUTO GLS

Location

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2

416-818-7799

  1. 13162996
  2. 13162996
  3. 13162996
  4. 13162996
  5. 13162996
  6. 13162996
  7. 13162996
  8. 13162996
  9. 13162996
  10. 13162996
  11. 13162996
  12. 13162996
  13. 13162996
  14. 13162996
  15. 13162996
  16. 13162996
  17. 13162996
  18. 13162996
  19. 13162996
  20. 13162996
  21. 13162996
Contact Seller

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,173KM
VIN KMHD35LH4GU298509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8509
  • Mileage 79,173 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT GLS LOW MILEAGE | NO ACCIDENT | WHITE OVER BLACK | WELL MAINTAINED

Powered by a 2.0L Inline-4 engine producing 173 HP, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this 2016 Elantra GT GLS offers the perfect mix of sporty hatchback design, reliability, and fuel efficiency.

Finished in a White exterior over Black interior, this Elantra GT delivers excellent handling, comfort, and practicality.

Equipped with:
Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, USB Connection, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, and much more.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE $790 (Hatchback/Sedan)
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE

As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for $790. If not certified, the vehicle is deemed not drivable and not certified.
Price excludes certification, applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.

Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! HAVE A TRADE-IN? Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

 

We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

 

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW?
On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing.

 

CONTACT US:
TEL: 6473989268

We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.

Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $990 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
ashtray
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.27 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L DOHC GDI 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
driver's seat height adjuster and front driver and passenger seatback pocket
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter
Front Cigar Lighters
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/lumbar support w/adjustable head restraint
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A2 Toronto Auto LTD

Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Wolfsburg Edition for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Wolfsburg Edition 105,210 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Sienna XLE for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 174,729 KM $17,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Limited for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Limited 85,560 KM $6,888 + tax & lic

Email A2 Toronto Auto LTD

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A2 Toronto Auto LTD

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2

Call Dealer

416-818-XXXX

(click to show)

416-818-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing>

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

416-818-7799

2016 Hyundai Elantra