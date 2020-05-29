Menu
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Connaught Auto

416-820-5039

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SE

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Location

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

416-820-5039

Sale Price

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5135048
  • Stock #: 361
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE0GH661195
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VERY NICE AND CLEAN CAR. ECONOMICAL FUEL CONSUMPTION. NICE FEATURES. 

WE SEEL ALL VEHICLES CERTIFIED WITH NO EXTRA COST. THERE IS NO HIDDEN COST. 

YOU CAN WALK-IN OR CALL TO BOOK A APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE. THIS VEHICLE ALSO GOOD FOR UBER AND LYFT.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

