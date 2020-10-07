Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

82,000 KM

Details Description

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pro Drive Auto Sales

647-702-8291

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Pro Drive Auto Sales

76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

647-702-8291

  1. 5863812
  2. 5863812
  3. 5863812
  4. 5863812
  5. 5863812
  6. 5863812
  7. 5863812
  8. 5863812
  9. 5863812
  10. 5863812
  11. 5863812
  12. 5863812
  13. 5863812
  14. 5863812
  15. 5863812
  16. 5863812
  17. 5863812
  18. 5863812
  19. 5863812
  20. 5863812
  21. 5863812
  22. 5863812
  23. 5863812
  24. 5863812
  25. 5863812
  26. 5863812
  27. 5863812
  28. 5863812
  29. 5863812
  30. 5863812
  31. 5863812
  32. 5863812
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5863812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport
One Owner - No Accidents - Certified with Warranty
This 2016 Hyundai Elantra Is Finished In A Eye Catching Blue Exterior And Paired With A Grey Cloth Interior. Loaded w/ Remote Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, & Much More !

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit,
Financing Available, From Rates As Low As 4.9% O.A.C

$10,995 + Applicable Taxes, Licensing Extra.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Our Price Includes:
1) Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2) Administration Fee.
3) CarFax Vehicle History Report.
4) OMVIC Fee.
5) 1 Year/12,000 KM Warranty Included

For More Information or To Book An Appointment, Call (647)-702-8291.

For More High Quality Images, Schedule A Test Drive, Or To Apply For Financing Visit Our Website!
www.prodriveautosales.com

Pro Drive Auto Sales
76 Kingston Road,
Toronto, ON, M4L 1S6
Direct: (647)702-8291
Email: Prodrive.autosales@gmail.com
Web: www.prodriveautosales.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pro Drive Auto Sales

2016 Subaru Impreza ...
 113,500 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Mustang
 14,000 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 3 Series
 134,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pro Drive Auto Sales

Pro Drive Auto Sales

Pro Drive Auto Sales

76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

Call Dealer

647-702-XXXX

(click to show)

647-702-8291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory