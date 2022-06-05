$15,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-559-3297
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GLS W/ Heated Front/Rear Seats, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9344023
- Stock #: 15888
- VIN: KMHDH4AH5GU494893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 15888
- Mileage 121,072 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R0180 as of 05/06/2022. Glass Record $90 ~ February 25, 2016 Ontario, Canada Glass Record $74 ~ May 9, 2018 Ontario, Canada
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.