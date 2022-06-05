Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

121,072 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GLS W/ Heated Front/Rear Seats, Backup Cam

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GLS W/ Heated Front/Rear Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

121,072KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9344023
  • Stock #: 15888
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH5GU494893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15888
  • Mileage 121,072 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R0180 as of 05/06/2022. Glass Record $90 ~ February 25, 2016 Ontario, Canada Glass Record $74 ~ May 9, 2018 Ontario, Canada

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Power Heated Mirrors
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB/AUX Port
Touchscreen Display
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System

