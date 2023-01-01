$12,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Appearance
Location
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
195,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9746308
- Stock #: 9188
- VIN: KMHDH4AE7GU540942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, 1 owner trade from Hyundai dealer in good condition and well equipped with a 1.8L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group, alloy wheels, sunroof, backup camera,bluetooth, heated seats and more. LUBRICO WAARANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
