Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1679427832
  2. 1679427836
  3. 1679427840
  4. 1679427844
  5. 1679427848
  6. 1679427851
  7. 1679427854
  8. 1679427858
  9. 1679427861
  10. 1679427865
  11. 1679427869
  12. 1679427872
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
195,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9746308
  • Stock #: 9188
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE7GU540942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, 1 owner trade from Hyundai dealer in good condition and well equipped with a 1.8L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group, alloy wheels, sunroof, backup camera,bluetooth, heated seats and more. LUBRICO WAARANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport
 243,000 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2012 Acura MDX Tech
 258,000 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 294,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory